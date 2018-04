April 9 (Reuters) - Cognosec AB:

* COGNOSEC ENTERS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANTIO

* CONSIDERATION EUR 12M COMPRISES EUR 2.4M CASH AND EUR 9.6M COGS SHARES

* COGNOSEC TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ADVANTIO, SUBJECT TO CONTRACT

* ACQUISITION OF ADVANTIO WILL IMPROVE COGNOSEC AB'S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE ESPECIALLY WITHIN GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE