Dec 1 (Reuters) - COGNOSEC AB:

* COGNOSEC AB PLANS FOR ADR LISTING ON NASDAQ NEW YORK AND ASSOCIATED CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO $25 MILLION

* ‍INTENDS TO RAISE NEW CAPITAL OF UP TO $25 MILLION THROUGH ADR ISSUANCE PROCESS​