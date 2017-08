June 16 (Reuters) - COGNOSEC AB:

* ENTERS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INTACT SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION‍​

* ‍ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF HEADS OF TERMS OF AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO ACQUISITION OF INTACT SOFTWARE DISTRIBUTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3

* CONSIDERATION €255,000; COMPRISE €51,000 CASH AND €204,000 COGS SHARES