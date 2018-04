BRIEF-Cognosec to buy Itway's cyber security interests in Turkey and Greece for €10 mln

April 3 (Reuters) - Cognosec AB:

* COGNOSEC ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ITWAY’S CYBER SECURITY VALUE ADDED DISTRIBUTOR INTERESTS IN TURKEY AND GREECE FOR €10 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION WILL CONSIST OF EUR 2 MILLION IN CASH AND BALANCE BEING MADE UP OF EUR 8 MILLION IN COGNOSEC AB NEW ISSUE SHARES​

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY COGNOSEC OF 100% OF SHARES IN ITWAY HELLAS SL SA & ITWAY TURKYIE LTD