Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cogobuy Group:

* UNIT TO BUY FROM KMT AUTOMATION PARENT CO. ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI KMT AND SHANGHAI KMT AUTOMATION AND THE ASSETS

* UNDER THE DEAL, KMT AUTOMATION PARENT CO. AGREES TO SUBSCRIBE 30% OF ENLARGED ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COGOBUY SUB AFTER COMPLETION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: