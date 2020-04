BRIEF-Cogra 48: Activity Very Little Affected By Health Crisis

April 6 (Reuters) - Cogra Quarante Huit SA:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: COGRA EXPECTS LESS FAVORABLE SEASONALITY IN SECOND HALF WITHOUT JEOPARDIZING ITS PROSPECTS FOR ANNUAL GROWTH IN SALES AND RESULTS

* TODAY, COGRA’S ACTIVITY IS VERY LITTLE AFFECTED BY THE HEALTH CRISIS

* NEW PLANT CONSTRUCTION: PLANNING WHICH FORESEES PRODUCTION LAUNCH IN THE SUMMER OF 2020 IS NOT MODIFIED

* PRODUCTION TOOLS ARE IN OPTIMAL WORKING ORDER WITH REGARD TO CURRENT SEASONALITY AND ALREADY HELPING TO PREPARE FOR NEXT SEASON Source text : bit.ly/3aK8Mvm Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)