BRIEF-Cogstate Posts Total Revenue Of $6.3 Million For 3Q20

April 9 (Reuters) - CogState Ltd:

* COGSTATE LTD -TOTAL REVENUE OF $6.3 MILLION FOR 3Q20 WAS A 17% INCREASE ON PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* COGSTATE LTD - ALL HIRING DECISIONS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON HOLD FOR NOW AND WILL BE REVIEWED OVER COMING MONTHS

* COGSTATE - ANTICIPATES COVID-19 WILL DRIVE BOTH POSITIVE & NEGATIVE IMPACTS TO SOME REVENUE LINE ITEMS IN 4Q20 FOR ONGOING CONTRACTED CLINICAL TRIALS

* COGSTATE LTD - TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT TO PLANNED LAUNCH OF COGSTATE TECHNOLOGY TO BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS IN JAPAN