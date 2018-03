March 26 (Reuters) - Cohbar Inc:

* COHBAR, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCING OF UP TO US$5,000,000 IN UNSECURED PROMISSORY NOTES

* COHBAR INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM NOTES PRIMARILY TO SUPPORT CLINICAL ACTIVITIES FOR ITS LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)