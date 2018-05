May 2 (Reuters) - Cohen & Company Inc:

* COHEN & COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* COHEN & COMPANY INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $9.3 MILLION VERSUS $14.5 MILLION

* COHEN & COMPANY INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: