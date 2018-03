BRIEF-Cohen & Steers' Global Real Estate Funds To Merge

March 21 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE

* COHEN & STEERS - COHEN & STEERS GLOBAL REALTY SHARES TO BUY ASSETS & LIABILITIES OF COHEN & STEERS INSTITUTIONAL GLOBAL REALTY SHARES IN TAX-FREE DEAL

* COHEN & STEERS - CSS TO BUY ASSETS & LIABILITIES OF IGRS IN EXCHANGE FOR EQUAL VALUE OF NEWLY ISSUED CSS CLASS I SHARES

* COHEN & STEERS - IGRS SHAREHOLDERS TO GET CLASS I SHARES OF CSS EQUAL TO AGGREGATE NET ASSET VALUE OF IGRS SHARES

* COHEN & STEERS - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REORGANIZATION OF IGRS WITH AND INTO COHEN & STEERS GLOBAL REALTY SHARES