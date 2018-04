April 18 (Reuters) - Cohen & Steers Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* QUARTER ENDING AUM OF $58.5 BILLION AND AVERAGE AUM FOR THE QUARTER OF $59.2 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE $94.5 MILLION VERSUS $89.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60, REVENUE VIEW $94.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: