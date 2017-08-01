BRIEF-Coherent Q3 earnings per share $2.46

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc

* Coherent, Inc. Reports third fiscal quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coherent Inc qtrly diluted eps $2.46

* Qtrly net sales of $464.1 million versus net sales of $218.8 million for Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $466.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $466.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: