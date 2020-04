April 14 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc:

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ON APRIL 13, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JANUARY 7, 2019

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES - AMENDMENT ALLOWS CO TO INCUR CONVERTIBLE BOND INDEBTEDNESS IN AMOUNT NOT ABOVE $230.0 MILLION OR 20% OF CO'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION Source: (bit.ly/3b4mGIK) Further company coverage: