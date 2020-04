April 13 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc:

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q1 2020 NET PRODUCT REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $115.0 MILLION AND $117.5 MILLION

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - PRELIM UNAUDITED Q1 2020 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $33.5 MILLION AND $38.0 MILLION

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - UDENYCA SAW A 7% UNIT GROWTH IN LAST FOUR WEEKS ENDING MARCH 27, 2020 OVER PREVIOUS FOUR WEEKS