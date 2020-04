April 14 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc:

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* COHERUS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL $200 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES MATURING IN 2026

* COHERUS — INTENDS TO USE SOME OF NET PROCEEDS TO FUND COST OF ENTERING INTO CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS