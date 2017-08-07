FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q2 loss $1.08 per share
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q2 loss $1.08 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* Anticipate resubmitting BLA in U.S. At end of Q4 of 2017 for CHS-1701

* Coherus Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 corporate highlights and financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million versus $14.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates cash usage of about $40 - $45 million per quarter in h2 2017 and $30 - $35 million per quarter in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.