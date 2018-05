May 3 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc:

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES - RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY