BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Says U.S. Court Grants Motion To Dismiss Patent Infringement Complaint

March 26 (Reuters) - Coherus Biosciences Inc:

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES-U.S. COURT ADOPTED MAGISTRATE JUDGE BURKE’S REPORT & RECOMMENDATION TO GRANT MOTION OF CO TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST CO WAS FILED BY AMGEN INC & AMGEN MANUFACTURING LIMITED - SEC FILING

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES - PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED