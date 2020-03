BRIEF-Coherus Says U.S. Manufacturing Site Has Not Been Impacted By Coronavirus

March 5 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc:

* UNITED STATES MANUFACTURED UDENYCA® (PEGFILGRASTIM-CBQV) WELL POSITIONED TO MEET MARKET DEMAND

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES - U.S. MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION IS WELL POSITIONED TO ENSURE UNINTERRUPTED AVAILABILITY OF UDENYCA FOR PATIENTS

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - DOES NOT SOURCE ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS FOR UDENYCA FROM CHINA, OR INDIA

* COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC - MANUFACTURING SITE IN BOULDER, COLORADO HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS