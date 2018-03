March 21 (Reuters) - Cohu Inc:

* REASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER

* Q1 SALES $93 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $89 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q1 SALES INCREASING TO ABOUT $93 MILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $89 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN EXPANDING FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 43% TO 43.5%​

* ‍CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: