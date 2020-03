BRIEF-Coima Res Is Fully Operational

March 30 (Reuters) - COIMA RES SpA SIIQ:

* BUSINESS UPDATE FOLLOWING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* IS FULLY OPERATIONAL, ITS EMPLOYEES AND MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE BEEN WORKING FROM HOME

* IS STILL EARLY TO PRECISELY ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS TENANTS

* WILL EXAMINE ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS REQUESTS FROM THOSE THAT ARE MOST AFFECTED

* NEXT UPDATE WILL BE WITH Q1 2020 RESULTS CURRENTLY PLANNED FOR MAY 13

* WILL ALSO PROVIDE AN UPDATE TO ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020