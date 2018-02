Feb 22 (Reuters) - Coima Res Spa Siiq:

* PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AT END-2017 OF EUR 28.9 MILLION

* SAYS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EURO 0.27 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP 6.2% IN 2017 TO EURO 10.68 Source text for Eikon:

