May 4 (Reuters) - COIMA RES SpA SIIQ:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AT END-MARCH OF EUR 10.78PER SHARE

* “THE OUTLOOK FOR MILAN OFFICES REMAINS POSITIVE FOR 2018 AND BEYOND”-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)