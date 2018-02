Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* COINBASE SAYS “A RECURRING ISSUE WITH ONE OF OUR PROCESSES IS CAUSING BITCOIN BUYS AND SELLS TO BECOME TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE”

* COINBASE SAYS COINBASE CUSTOMERS MAY EXPERIENCE INTERMITTENT OUTAGES OF BTC BUYS AND SELLS OVER THE DURATION AS CO RESOLVES ISSUE Source: bit.ly/2oEi98P