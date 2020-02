Feb 5 (Reuters) - COINIX GMBH & CO KGAA:

* BLOCKCHAIN INVESTOR COINIX COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE

* A TOTAL OF 1,196,500 NEW SHARES ACQUIRED WITHIN THE OFFER PERIOD RUNNING UNTIL JANUARY 31, 2020

* INCREASES COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 1,005,000 TO EUR 2,201,500