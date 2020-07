July 6 (Reuters) - Cokal Ltd:

* COKAL- MINING CONTRACT BIDS RECEIVED FROM 3 REPUTABLE MINING &HAULAGE FOR BBM COKING COAL PROJECT

* COKAL LTD-OF THESE THREE, TWO TENDERERS HAVE BEEN SHORTLISTED AND ARE BEING EVALUATED BY COKAL’S TECHNICAL AND COMMERCIAL TEAMS

* COKAL LTD-HOPED THAT A SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTION WILL BE CONCLUDED BEFORE JULY END, BUT TIMEFRAME CANNOT BE GUARANTEED DUE TO COVID-19