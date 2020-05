May 21 (Reuters) - Cokal Ltd:

* MINING CONTRACTS RELATING TO BBM COKING COAL PROJECT EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED IN JUNE 2020

* RAISING INTERIM LOAN FUNDS TO COMMENCE INITIAL ROAD DEVELOPMENT & FOR WORKING CAPITAL

* EXPECT SOME MINOR DELAYS IN PROGRESS GOING FORWARD DUE TO DOMESTIC TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS CURRENTLY IN INDONESIA