BRIEF-Colas Rail files a complaint in relation to an international project

Oct 13 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* COLAS RAIL FILES A COMPLAINT IN RELATION TO AN INTERNATIONAL PROJECT ‍​

* SUSPICIOUS PAYMENTS IN EUROS AND IN LOCAL CURRENCY WERE MADE TO LOCAL CONSULTANTS IN A FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY OF COLAS RAIL‍​

* COLAS RAIL HAS FILED A COMPLAINT IN FRANCE

* CONTRACTS OF THESE CONSULTANTS HAVE BEEN WITHDRAWN AND ALL PAYMENTS PROHIBITED

* COLAS RAIL HAS INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH A RECOGNIZED LOCAL COMPANY TO TRANSFER THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

* SOLUTION, IF SUCCESSFUL, SHOULD NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE COLAS GROUP Source text : goo.gl/VGVGR3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)