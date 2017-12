Dec 8 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* PRESS RELEASE DATED OCT. 13 ANNOUNCED FILING OF COMPLAINT BY COLAS RAIL

* COMPLAINT RELATED TO INTERNATIONAL PROJECT, DISCUSSIONS TO TRANSFER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IN PROGRESS TO 3RD PARTY

* DISCUSSIONS WERE SUCCESSFUL AND TRANSFER OF CONTRACT TOOK PLACE WITHOUT ANY SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR CO

* INVESTIGATION FOLLOWING THE COMPLAINT FILED BY COLAS RAIL IS CURRENTLY UNDER WAY‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2AKJ7mO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)