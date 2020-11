BRIEF-Colchicine To Be Investigated As Possible Treatment For COVID-19 In Recovery Trial

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Recovery trial:

* COLCHICINE TO BE INVESTIGATED AS A POSSIBLE TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 IN THE RECOVERY TRIAL

* RECOVERY TRIAL -ANTICIPATED THAT AT LEAST 2500 PATIENTS RECRUITED TO RECOVERY TRIAL WILL BE RANDOMLY ALLOCATED TO RECEIVE COLCHICINE PLUS USUAL STANDARD-OF-CARE

* RECOVERY TRIAL - MAIN OUTCOME RECOVERY TRIAL TO ASSESS IS MORTALITY AFTER 28 DAYS; OTHER OUTCOMES INCLUDE IMPACT ON HOSPITAL STAY, VENTILATION NEED

* RECOVERY TRIAL- COLCHICINE DOSAGE USED TO BE 1000 MICROGRAMS FOR 1ST TREATMENT, THEN 500 MICROGRAMS EVERY 12 HOURS FOR TOTAL OF 10 DAYS Source text: (bit.ly/2KLNeGz)