BRIEF-Colefax Group Says Impact Of Coronavirus Likely To Be Significant

March 23 (Reuters) - Colefax Group PLC:

* COLEFAX GROUP PLC - COVID-19 IMPACT AND INTERIM DIVIDEND CANCELLATION

* COLEFAX GROUP PLC - IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO GIVE ACCURATE GUIDANCE ON FUTURE SALES IMPACT BUT IT IS LIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANT

* COLEFAX GROUP - HAS TAKEN DECISION TO CANCEL PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.60P PER SHARE, WHICH WAS DUE TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS ON 9 APRIL 2020

* COLEFAX GROUP PLC - WILL REVIEW GROUP'S DIVIDEND POLICY WHEN THERE IS GREATER CLARITY ABOUT FUTURE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC.