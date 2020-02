BRIEF-Coles Says Coronavirus Is Delaying Renewal Refrigeration Equipment Being Shipped Out Of China

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Coles Group Ltd:

* HY SUPERMARKETS COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH 2.0%

* GROSS OPERATING CAPEX CONTINUES TO BE ON TRACK FOR $700 MILLION TO $900 MILLION FY SPEND

* CAPEX GUIDANCE ON TRACK ALTHOUGH CORONAVIRUS IS DELAYING RENEWAL REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT BEING SHIPPED OUT OF CHINA

* IN LIQUOR, EXPECTED THAT EARNINGS WILL REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE IN H2

* HY GROUP EBIT INCLUDES A PROVISION OF $20 MILLION FOR ESTIMATED SALARY RELATED PAYMENTS, INTEREST AND ON COSTS COVERING PRIOR SIX YEARS

* LIQUOR SALES REVENUE WAS $1.7 BILLION FOR HALF, AN INCREASE OF 3.3% ON PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: