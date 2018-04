BRIEF-Colgate Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.72

April 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 SALES $4.002 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.02 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

* WE EXPECT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT NET SALES INCREASE AND LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CEO SAYS “Q1 WAS A CHALLENGING ONE AS CATEGORY GROWTH REMAINED SOFT IN MANY MARKETS AROUND WORLD”

* SAYS WORLDWIDE PRICING IMPROVED SEQUENTIALLY IN QUARTER VERSUS Q4 2017

* CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

* PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018

* SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE - CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE - EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YEAR OF INCREASED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: