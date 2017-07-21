FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colgate announces Q2 results
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Colgate announces Q2 results

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co

* Colgate announces 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $3.826 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍Latin America net sales increased 7.0 pct in Q2 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍North America net sales decreased 3.5 pct in Q2 2017​

* Says ‍excluding charges, diluted earnings per share in Q2 2017 was $0.72​

* Colgate-Palmolive-Qtrly ‍organic sales (net sales excluding impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments) were even with year ago period​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍we are now planning for low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017​

* Says "the second quarter was another challenging one​"

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍in Q2, identified additional opportunities under co's restructuring program​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017​

* Says ‍"as we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging"​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍additional restructuring opportunities identified in Q2 take co to upper end of previously disclosed cost and savings ranges​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍on a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates, we are planning for a year of gross margin expansion for 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍on a GAAP basis now expect a mid-single-digit earnings per share percentage decline on a dollar basis for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $15.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

