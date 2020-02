Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO - EXPECT A MODEST NEGATIVE IMPACT TO Q1 REVENUE AND EPS FROM CORONAVIRUS - PRESENTATION

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO - RESTARTING MANUFACTURING/SUPPLY CHAIN FOLLOWING EXTENDED HOLIDAY SEASON IN CHINA - PRESENTATION