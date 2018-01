BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive Q4 Adj. EPS $0.75

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* COLGATE ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 SALES $3.892 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.92 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 2.0%

* LATIN AMERICA NET SALES INCREASED 4.0% IN Q4 2017

* COLGATE - Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDED $61 MILLION ($0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE) AFTERTAX CHARGES FROM GLOBAL GROWTH & EFFICIENCY PROGRAM

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE - ‍BASED ON CURRENT SPOT RATES, EXPECT A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT NET SALES INCREASE, LOW TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍NORTH AMERICA NET SALES INCREASED 1.0% IN Q4 2017​

* COLGATE - EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF HIGHER OPERATING CASH FLOW, LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH, INCLUDING U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE - ON GAAP BASIS, PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION, EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH, INCLUDING IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* COLGATE - Q4 NET INCOME ALSO INCLUDED PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $275 MILLION ($0.31 PER DILUTED SHARE) RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 2016 NET INCOME INCLUDED AFTERTAX CHARGE OF $7 MILLION ($0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE) FOR A LITIGATION MATTER