FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says board elected Henning Jakobsen co's vice president
Sections
Featured
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
In China, Xi’s millennials open up about pressures and dreams
Reuters Backstory
In China, Xi’s millennials open up about pressures and dreams
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says board elected Henning Jakobsen co's vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive Co

* Colgate-Palmolive says ‍at Sept 26 meeting, board elected Henning Jakobsen as vice president, corporate controller of co, effective Oct 1 - SEC Filing ​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍Victoria Dolan will continue as chief transformation officer of company​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍on September 27, company received notice from administrator of colgate-palmolive company employees savings and investment plan​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Sept 27 notice stated ‍there will be a blackout period for participants in s&i plan from 3 p.m. ET Oct 30 to end 8 a.m. ET on Nov 6

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍similar blackout restrictions will apply to participants in Colgate-Palmolive Puerto Rico savings and investment plan​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xEzhzB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.