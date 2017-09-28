BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says board elected Henning Jakobsen co's vice president

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive Co

* Colgate-Palmolive says ‍at Sept 26 meeting, board elected Henning Jakobsen as vice president, corporate controller of co, effective Oct 1 - SEC Filing ​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍Victoria Dolan will continue as chief transformation officer of company​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍on September 27, company received notice from administrator of colgate-palmolive company employees savings and investment plan​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - Sept 27 notice stated ‍there will be a blackout period for participants in s&i plan from 3 p.m. ET Oct 30 to end 8 a.m. ET on Nov 6

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍similar blackout restrictions will apply to participants in Colgate-Palmolive Puerto Rico savings and investment plan​