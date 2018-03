March 7 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* COLGATE RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER MILLS LLC

* COLGATE SAYS RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF UNSOLICITED “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER MILLS TO BUY UP TO 45,000 SHARES OF CO AT $57.00 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* COLGATE-RECOMMENDS CO'S STOCKHOLDERS DO NOT TENDER SHARES IN RESPONSE TO BAKER MILLS'S OFFER AS OFFER PRICE BELOW CURRENT MARKET PRICE FOR CO'S SHARES