March 19 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER MILLS LLC FOLLOWING INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SHARES SOUGHT

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE - ON MARCH 16, RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM BAKER MILLS IT INCREASED SHARES TO BUY UNDER “MINI-TENDER” OFFER TO 100,000 SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: