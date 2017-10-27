BRIEF-Colgate reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.68

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive Co

* Colgate announces 3rd quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $3.974 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Colgate- Palmolive co qtrly ‍ organic sales (net sales excluding impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments) increased 1.5%​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍net income in Q3 2017 included $39 million ($0.05 per diluted share) of aftertax charges​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍Q3 included $39 million aftertax charges resulting from company’s global growth and efficiency program​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍North America net sales decreased 0.5% in Q3 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍ on Oct 26, board approved an expansion of global growth and efficiency program, extension of program through December 31, 2019​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍latin America net sales increased 6.5% in Q3 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍aftertax charges for 2017 are now estimated to be $250 million to $280 million​

* Colgate-Palmolive - sees cumulative aftertax charges related to global growth, efficiency program, once projects implemented of $1,280 million - $1,380 million​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍cumulative aftertax savings projected to increase to $500 million to $575 million annually, once all projects are implemented​

* Colgate-Palmolive-Based on current spot rates,continue to expect low-single-digit net sales increase and low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍continue to plan for a year of gross margin expansion and still expect mid-single-digit EPS percentage decline​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍excluding charges from global growth and efficiency program, 2016 items, continue to plan for a year of low-single-digit EPS growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: