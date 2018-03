March 29 (Reuters) - Colian Holding SA:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS INCLUDING ALLUMAINVEST, ZIOŁOPEX, BARBARA KOLANSKA, JAN KOLANSKI, CO, FIZAN ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER FOR 41.9 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES AT 3.76 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SAYS UNDER THE OFFER SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO BUY 21.71% OF CO’S SHARES

* SAYS AFTER THE TENDER OFFER SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO REACH 100% OF CO’S SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)