June 12 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp:

* COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 13.5% STAKE IN PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP, AS OF JUNE 11, 2020 - SEC FILING

* COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAD REPORTED A 20.6% STAKE IN PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP, AS OF NOV. 12, 2019