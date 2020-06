BRIEF-Collagen Solutions Confident Of Meeting Customer Orders Through FY21

June 15 (Reuters) - Collagen Solutions PLC:

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS - PERFORMING IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT AND BOARD IS ENCOURAGED ABOUT YEAR AHEAD

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS - ORDER BOOK ACROSS ENTIRE BUSINESS CONTINUES TO BE STRONG & IT HAS NOT SEEN DECREASE IN DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS & SERVICES

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - AS AT 8 JUNE 2020, CO HAS ORDERS OR CONTRACTED DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR FY 2021

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS - REVENUE ALREADY RECOGNISED THROUGH FIRST 2 MONTHS OF FY, WORTH ABOUT £3.3M (I.E. 82% OF FY 2020 REVENUE)

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - ACCESSED VARIOUS COVID-19 RELATED GOVERNMENT FUNDING SCHEMES (COMBINED £0.2M)

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH NORGINE VENTURES WITH RESPECT TO AMENDMENT OF CURRENT FACILITY ARRANGEMENTS

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - EXPECTS SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETIONS OF VALIDATIONS IN Q1 OF FY 2021

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - UK RELAXATION OF CURRENT HEALTH & SAFETY RESTRICTIONS TO ENABLE FULL CAPACITY TO BE ACHIEVED DURING Q2 FY 2021

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL MEET ITS CUSTOMER ORDERS THROUGH FY 2021 AND FULFIL ITS STRONG ORDER BOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: