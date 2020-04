BRIEF-Collagen Solutions Decides To Conduct Formal Review Of Various Strategic Options

April 16 (Reuters) - Collagen Solutions PLC:

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - DECIDED TO CONDUCT A FORMAL REVIEW OF VARIOUS STRATEGIC OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO COMPANY

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - OPTIONS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY OR SALE OF ONE OR MORE OF COMPANY’S ASSETS

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF A “FORMAL SALE PROCESS” AS SET OUT BY TAKEOVER CODE.

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF PARTIES REGARDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY.

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - BOARD HAS APPOINTED ENGLAND & COMPANY, LLC AND GOODBODY STOCKBROKERS UC AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: