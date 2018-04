April 4 (Reuters) - Collagen Solutions PLC:

* ‍COMPANY WILL NOT MEET ITS CURRENT FY REVENUE EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP CASH BALANCES AT YEAR-END WERE APPROXIMATELY £5.0 MILLION (2017: £9M)​

* ‍REVENUE FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH WILL BE £3.5M. (2017: £3.9M).​

* ‍LOSS FOR YEAR WILL BE GREATER THAN ANTICIPATED​