BRIEF-Collagen Solutions Sees FY Revenue At £4.01 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Collagen Solutions PLC:

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE £4.01M (2019: £4.15M),

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - ORDER BOOK FOR COLLAGEN SUPPLY REMAINS STRONG

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - ALL THREE COMPANY SITES IN GLASGOW, MINNESOTA, AND NEW ZEALAND REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - GLASGOW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY ISSUES HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED WITH AN INVESTMENT OF £0.5M FOR A RECENTLY COMPLETED EXPANSION

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - SEVERAL LATE-STAGE AGREEMENTS THAT COMPANY REASONABLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MARCH WERE POSTPONED BY CUSTOMERS

* COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC - NON-EXECUTIVE BOARD AND CEO HAVE TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 25% PAY CUT FOR UP TO SIX MONTHS