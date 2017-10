Aug 14 (Reuters) - COLLECTOR AB:

* MARIA LYKKEN LJUNGDAHL - NEW CFO FOR COLLECTOR

* ‍MARIA LYKKEN LJUNGDAHL HAS HELD VARIOUS POSITIONS WITHIN KINNEVIK OVER PAST TEN YEARS​

* CURRENT CFO, PIA-LENA OLOFSSON, WILL BE LEAVING IN MID-OCTOBER AFTER Q3 REPORT IS RELEASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)