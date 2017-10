BRIEF-Collector Q3 earnings after tax increase to SEK 147 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COLLECTOR AB:

* COLLECTOR AB - ‍COLLECTOR‘S CFO, PIA-LENA OLOFSSON, WILL LEAVE HER POSITION IN AUTUMN OF 2017​

* ‍JAN-SEPT EARNINGS AFTER TAX (EAT) INCREASED BY 36%, AMOUNTING TO SEK 388 MILLION (286)​

* COLLECTOR AB - ‍MARIA LYKKEN LJUNGDAHL - NEW CFO AT COLLECTOR​

* JAN-SEPT ‍TOTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 30%, AMOUNTING TO SEK 1,403 MILLION (1,082)​

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 31 PERCENT, AMOUNTING TO SEK 492 MILLION (374)‍​

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 31 PERCENT, AMOUNTING TO SEK 492 MILLION (374)‍​

* Q3 EARNINGS AFTER TAX (EAT) INCREASED BY 37 PERCENT, AMOUNTING TO SEK 147 MILLION (107)‍​