Aug 10 (Reuters) - COLLECTOR AB:

* COLLECTOR‘S CFO TO VACATE POSITION IN THE AUTUMN OF 2017

* PIA-LENA OLOFSSON WILL BE LEAVING HER POSITION AS CFO AT COLLECTOR AB (PUBL) FOR A NEW POSITION OUTSIDE COLLECTOR

* RECRUITMENT OF A NEW CFO FOR COLLECTOR IS IN PROGRESS AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)