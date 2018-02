Feb 7 (Reuters) - Collectors Universe Inc:

* COLLECTORS UNIVERSE REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q2 REVENUE $14.1 MILLION VERSUS $17.9 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF $0.175 PER SHARE FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2018